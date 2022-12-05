Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’

Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week.

While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James.

Kristin Cavallari appears for “Good Morning America” in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below on YouTube.

The “Laguna Beach” star’s outfit was complete with a set of slip-on mules. Her style included light tan uppers with thin soles, topped with see-through PVC straps. The glossy set added a barely-there finish to Cavallari’s ensemble, allowing her dress to take center stage.

Cavallari also notably made a chic entrance while arriving to the studio, layering her dress with a chic gray wrap coat and black leather Celine handbag.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.