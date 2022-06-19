Kristin Cavallari Elevates Cutout Bikini Top with Uncommon James Jewelry, Tie-Dye Sweatpants and A Glass of Wine

Kristin Cavallari made the case for sleek at-home glam while enjoying a relaxing day at home.

The “Very Cavallari” star snapped a selfie while sipping a glass of rosé. For the occasion, she wore a black bikini top by Fella Swim. Giving the piece a sleek upgrade was a large front cutout, created by strings that also formed a halter-neck silhouette. Cavallari completed her look with tie-dye pink, yellow and black sweatpants by Aviator Nation, adding a groovy spin to her casual ensemble.

“Forever a beach girl,” Cavallari captioned the photo on instagram.

Cavallari’s accessorized with a set of gold hoop earrings from her own jewelry line, Uncommon James. The brand, which Cavallari founded in 2017, features contemporary and bohemian necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more ranging from $25-$258. Her latest collection includes numerous pieces with details like heart motifs, jewel-toned beads and sparkling crystals. Though Cavallari’s earrings appear to be sold out, you can discover her full line on Uncommon James’ website.

Though the star’s footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely she was barefoot or wore a comfy set of casual footwear like slides, slippers or clogs. However, Cavallari’s no stranger to bold footwear — in fact, this week she was also spotted in a chic set of white mules with thin crossed straps, also paired with layered gold Uncommon James necklaces.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

