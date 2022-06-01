Kristin Cavallari Strikes a Sporty Pose in Sheer Tank Top, Lacy Bra & Hidden Heels at Chicago Cubs Baseball Game

Leave it to Kristin Cavallari to bring free-spirited summer fashion back in full force — even to a baseball game.

While attending a Cubs game in Chicago with “Well/Behaved” podcast host Stephanie Biegel, the Uncommon Beauty founder shared a mirror selfie of the duo on Instagram. For the occasion, Cavallari was casually dressed in blue denim short shorts and a white tank top. However, the top featured a sheer texture that showed a lacy white floral bra beneath for a romantic twist. Cavallari boosted her summer-worthy outfit with a blue trucker cap, white woven belt and leather handbag, as well as gold bracelets and a watch — plus layered necklaces from her own jewelry line, Uncommon James.

Biegel contrasted Cavallari’s look in all-black attire, including a T-shirt, bottoms and a crossbody bag.

“Hope we make it to the 7th inning stretch. #GoCubs,” Cavallari captioned the pair’s photo on Instagram during the game, blowing a kiss while raising an arm in the air.

Though the former “The Hills” star’s footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Cavallari grounded her look with a pair of lightweight boots or sandals for a bohemian touch. After all, the star boasts an enviable shoe wardrobe that’s grounded in Cali-cool labels including Sam Edelman, Gia Borghini and Tony Bianco.

Cavallari’s no stranger to sharp heels, posing for a mirror selfie in a slick pair of white mules earlier this spring.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.