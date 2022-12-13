Kristin Cavallari Goes Back to Black for Winter With Wild Leopard Booties

Kristin Cavallari gave her breezy style a dark revamp for winter this week.

While snapping a mirror selfie at home on Sunday, Cavallari wore an all-black outfit featuring a sharp sweater and skinny jeans with grungy frayed hems.

Paired with the “Hills” star’s ensemble were two thin layered gold and crystal lariat necklaces — the $60 Soft Touch style and $56 Drama Queen style — from her own label, Uncommon James, as well as a black leather jacket with quilted puffer sleeves and padded trim. Thin rings and a quilted black leather Chanel flap handbag completed her outfit with a chic finish.

Kristin Cavallari poses in a mirror selfie on Instagram on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

The “Laguna Beach” star’s outfit was complete with a set of sleek heeled booties. Cavallari’s style included pointed toes with block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, providing a sharp base for her monochrome clothing. The set was also covered in a beige and black-spotted leopard pattern, giving her chic ensemble a pop of prints for a wild finish.

Related Hilary Duff Shows Off 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Style in Graphic Tee, Houndstooth Shorts & Black Booties Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for 'Good Morning America' Kristin Cavallari Straps into Versatile Sandals with Romantic Floral Dress in New York City

Kristin Cavallari poses in a mirror selfie on Instagram on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari’s photo followed her latest sleek style moment earlier this month, where she wore a blue leather dress and Uncommon James jewelry to promote the brand for the holidays on “Good Morning America.” Her ensemble was complete with PVC-strapped mules.

Kristin Cavallari appears for “Good Morning America” in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.