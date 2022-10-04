Kristin Cavallari Goes Barefoot in White Bikini & Cowboy Hat for Mexico Vacation

Kristin Cavallari took her bohemian personal style to vacation in Mexico this weekend — with sleek swimwear to match.

The “Hills” star posed for a mirror selfie before visiting waterfalls with hairstylist friend Justin Anderson, wearing a white bikini. The two-piece set featured a ribbed texture, complete with triangular cups. Finishing Cavallari’s outfit was a woven straw cowboy hat with a studded leather band. In other photos shared on Instagram, the star could also be seen wearing black sunglasses and black shorts atop the swimwear.

Kristin Cavallari poses for a mirror selfie in Mexico. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

“Came to Mexico with my bestie for a little detox/reset and I have to say, it’s been pretty magical,” Cavallari captioned her post from the day. “Today we hiked to some waterfalls and it was exactly what we both needed to reconnect with nature”

When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go barefoot. It’s likely she slipped into thong or slide-style sandals when out of the water, as she’s been spotted wearing on previous occasions. Cavallari’s bikini moment wasn’t her only swimwear moment this week, however; on Friday, she posed for a selfie on Instagram in a strapless white bikini and two gold Uncommon James necklaces, paired with the same cowboy hat.

Related Ashanti Embraces Barbiecore Trends in Strappy Hot Pink Bikini & Hidden Sandals in Miami Aoki Lee Simmons Revamps Western Style in White Bikini, Cowboy Boots and Her Sister's Hat Kristin Cavallari Revamps Concert Dressing in Crystal Bustier Dress and Sharp Heels at iHeartRadio Music Festival

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.