Kristin Cavallari Soars in Chic Bikini and Wedge Sandals on Vacation

Kristin Cavallari proved bikinis can create a stylish look — as long as you pair them with the right shoe. The star showed her penchant for sharp swimwear while vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Tuesday with her family, as well as friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes.

The “Very Cavallari” star donned a black bikini for the occasion, featuring thin waist and shoulder straps. The set was occasionally layered with a striped towel while Cavallari lounged by the pool, and briefly paired with a black cover-up for a family walk on the beach. The ACM Awards red carpet host kept safe from the sun in a cream sun hat and black sunglasses.

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the pool while vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. CREDIT: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Cavallari went mostly barefoot — though she was spotted with a pair of wedge sandals by the pool. Her style appeared to feature thick soles, complete with wide toe straps for a slip-on appearance. When paired with her bikini, the matte black style likely created a sharp monochrome look.

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the pool while vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. CREDIT: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

Wedges are poised for a comeback within the current high heel renaissance. Styles that feature connected soles and chunky heels, creating a triangular “wedge” silhouette, often include ankle and toe straps for added support. Recent pairs incorporate textures like crystals, raffia and even colorful satin, hailing from brands like Betsey Johnson, Versace and Veronica Beard. In recent weeks, stars like Anne Hathaway, Nicky Hilton and Jennifer Aniston have also stepped out in soaring wedges by Armani, Castaner and Saint Laurent.

Kristin Cavallari strolls on the beach while vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico. CREDIT: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The former “The Hills” star can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

