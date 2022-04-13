Kristen Stewart Laces Into Strappy Pumps With ‘Power Stylist’ Tara Swennen for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’

Kristen Stewart kept her signature edge while behind-the-scenes for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Stylists” Issue, which highlights the top celebrity stylists of the year and their respective clients. The 2022 Stylist of the Year — for the second year in a row — is Law Roach, who stars in the issue along with Stewart and Tara Swennen, Kate Young and Selena Gomez, Jason Rembert and Mary J. Blige, Jason Bolden and Michael B. Jordan.

While posing with Swennen before the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner for Ssam Kim, Stewart wore a strapless tweed Chanel Haute Couture minidress beneath a black leather Chanel jacket. The ensemble was complete with Chanel pumps featuring gray suede uppers, black satin capped toes and black ribbons lacing up her knees — as well as thin heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. Stewart herself was equally stylishly suited in an A.L.C. dress and red lace Kurt Geiger pumps.

Kristen Stewart and Tara Swennen pose for “The Hollywood Reporter”‘s 2022 Power Stylists issue. CREDIT: Ssam Kim/Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter

Swennen and Stewart have worked together for 17 years, cementing their relationship this year with a slew of viral outfits for Stewart’s “Spencer” press tour — often by Chanel, as Stewart is one of the brand’s global ambassadors.

“She is family,” said Swennen in the article, while discussing the press tour looks her and Stewart curated. “It was particularly fun because we had so many opportunities to play. Kristen is an ever-changing fashion chameleon, and we love to push boundaries.”

Kristen Stewart poses for “The Hollywood Reporter”‘s 2022 Power Stylists issue. CREDIT: Ssam Kim/Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter

The feeling is mutual for Stewart.

“We both love the ease that our history gives our work,” the “Twilight” star said. “We started working together when I was 14! She has a wealth of experience that informs her eye and her taste. Tara’s loyal and she enjoys helping people feel their best.”

Kristen Stewart and Tara Swennen pose for “The Hollywood Reporter”‘s 2022 Power Stylists issue. CREDIT: Ssam Kim/Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter

Swennen even shared her thoughts on Stewart’s viral 2022 Oscars look: a Chanel blazer and short-shorts paired with sky-high pumps.

“It made waves simply because it was original and unprecedented; I’m glad it was well received,” she said. “Kristen’s red carpet style is uniquely hers. She is always unapologetically authentic and carries a confidence that is magnetizing.”

You can discover the full editorial on The Hollywood Reporter’s website.

