Kristen Bell Gets Cozily Sleek on Broadway in Leather Wrapped Top, Skirt and Pointed Boots at ‘Funny Girl’ Premiere

Kristen Bell showed her slick side while on the red carpet for the Broadway premiere of “Funny Girl” on Sunday night. The iconic musical, now starring Beanie Feldstein, is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City until November 20.

For the occasion, the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star arrived in a sleek Nanushka outfit. Styled by Nicole Chavez, the actress wore a black leather wrap top with long sleeves, paired with a matching midi skirt. Both pieces were layered over a black turtleneck sweater and accented with hoop earrings. Bell briefly wore the ensemble with a matching The Sei trench coat and woven Clare V. tote bag while arriving to the theater, as well as dinner at Emily with husband Dax Shepard and friends Amy and Ryan Hansen.

Kristen Bell attends the Broadway opening night of “Funny Girl” at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP) CREDIT: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

For footwear, the “Frozen” star slipped on a pair of black leather By Far boots. The style featured pointed toes and appeared to include a knee-high silhouette with vertical front seams. Completing the pair were heels that likely totaled at least 3 inches in height. Bell’s boots created a monochrome moment that was both sharp and contemporary.

A closer look at Bell’s boots. CREDIT: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Boots like Bell’s are on the rise, due to their high coverage and versatility. Leather and suede pairs in neutral tones have risen in popularity from their layering abilities, as well as height-boosting stiletto or block heels — as seen in new pairs by Aquazzura, Charles David and Proenza Schouler. Aside from Bell, stars like Gwen Stefani, Rihanna and Dua Lipa have also worn sleek Casadei, Amina Muaddi and Rick Owens boots in recent weeks.

Bell’s footwear often veers on the casual side. The “Queenpins” actress is known for favoring cozy slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Her casual ensembles also feature sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red carpet footwear includes metallic, colorful and neutral pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

