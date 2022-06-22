Kristen Bell Has a Sweet ‘Frozen’ Moment in Ribbed Midi Dress and Reptilian Buckled Slides

Kristen Bell was contemporarily sharp while in New York City — and still took time to meet a special fan of “Frozen.”

While leaving ABC Studios, the “Veronica Mars” star was spotted wearing a ribbed midi dress. The sharp piece included a slim fit and long, lightly flared sleeves. A woven black leather tote bag, as well as beaded pearl anklet, finished her ensemble. However, Bell also took a moment to speak with and sign a poster for a young fan dressed as her “Frozen” character, Anna.

Kristen Bell signs a fan’s poster while leaving “The View” at ABC Studios in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Kristen Bell signs a fan’s poster while leaving “The View” at ABC Studios in New York City on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Bell’s ensemble was worn after an appearance on “The View,” where she discussed her new children’s book “The World Needs More Purple Schools” and upcoming podcast with husband Dax Shepard. You can discover her full interview on YouTube, below:

For footwear, the “When in Rome” actress grounded her look in a set of slide sandals. Her pair included two wide front straps with gold buckles. Completing the set were rounded footbeds and an allover reptilian embossment, adding a smooth edge to her ensemble.

A closer look at Bell’s slide sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Buckled slides are a top shoe trend from their ease and contemporary silhouette, notably pioneered by Birkenstock. Pairs with thick straps and buckles have also emerged recently from a range of brands, including Cougar Shoes, Vince Camuto and AllSaints. Aside from Bell, stars including Emma Watson, Leoni Hanne and Elsa Hosk have strapped into Isabel Marant, Chanel and Suicoke sandals as well in recent weeks.

Bell’s footwear often veers on the casual side. The “Queenpins” actress is known for favoring cozy slippers, slides and clogs by Birkenstock, Ugg and Allbirds when off-duty. Her casual ensembles also feature sneakers by Nike and Under Armour, as well as Dr. Martens boots. Bell’s red carpet footwear includes metallic, colorful and neutral pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

Discover Bell’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.