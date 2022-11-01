Kris Jenner Pops in Wonder Woman Costume With Paneled Dress, Cape & Red Boots for Halloween

Kris Jenner embodied Wonder Woman for Halloween this year.
While at home, Jenner posed for photos in a paneled dress with sheer beige sleeves. The ensemble included a deep neckline with a red silk bodice, blue star-printed miniskirt and gold trim, mimicking the superhero’s own signature leotard. A red cape and metallic gold arm bands finished the “Kardashians” star’s attire, as well as round gold hoop earrings and a matching star-printed headband.
“Boss by day Wonder Woman by night,” Jenner captioned her post.
When it came to footwear, Jenner opted for a set of Wonder Woman-worthy boots to finish her attire. Layered over sparkly gold tights, her knee-high style included red patent leather uppers with metallic gold piping. The round-toed style appeared to be finished with short heels totaling 1-2 inches in height, providing a sharp base for Jenner’s Halloween attire.
Jenner’s superhero moment followed her attendance at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock collection launch dinner in Los Angeles. For that occasion, she hit the red carpet with boyfriend Corey Gamble, wearing a black lace Dolce and Gabbana midi dress with tights and Mary Jane-style pumps.
When it comes to shoes, Jenner opts for styles that are sharp and modern. The former flight attendant often boosts her red carpet looks with heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Tamara Mellon, Valentino and Tom Ford. Off-duty, her footwear continues to take a turn for the sleek from combat, platform and heeled boots by Pinko, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Her casual outfits regularly feature athletic sneakers from a range of brands, including Balenciaga, Hoka One One and Nike.
