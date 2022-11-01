×
Kris Jenner Pops in Wonder Woman Costume With Paneled Dress, Cape & Red Boots for Halloween

By Aaron Royce
Kris Jenner embodied Wonder Woman for Halloween this year.

While at home, Jenner posed for photos in a paneled dress with sheer beige sleeves. The ensemble included a deep neckline with a red silk bodice, blue star-printed miniskirt and gold trim, mimicking the superhero’s own signature leotard. A red cape and metallic gold arm bands finished the “Kardashians” star’s attire, as well as round gold hoop earrings and a matching star-printed headband.

“Boss by day Wonder Woman by night,” Jenner captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, Jenner opted for a set of Wonder Woman-worthy boots to finish her attire. Layered over sparkly gold tights, her knee-high style included red patent leather uppers with metallic gold piping. The round-toed style appeared to be finished with short heels totaling 1-2 inches in height, providing a sharp base for Jenner’s Halloween attire.

Jenner’s superhero moment followed her attendance at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock collection launch dinner in Los Angeles. For that occasion, she hit the red carpet with boyfriend Corey Gamble, wearing a black lace Dolce and Gabbana midi dress with tights and Mary Jane-style pumps.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend Tiffany & Co.'s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend Tiffany & Co.’s Lock dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022.
CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

When it comes to shoes, Jenner opts for styles that are sharp and modern. The former flight attendant often boosts her red carpet looks with heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Tamara Mellon, Valentino and Tom Ford. Off-duty, her footwear continues to take a turn for the sleek from combat, platform and heeled boots by Pinko, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Her casual outfits regularly feature athletic sneakers from a range of brands, including Balenciaga, Hoka One One and Nike.

