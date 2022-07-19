Kris Jenner Strikes A Punchy Barefoot Pose in Sheer Skims Dress in St. Tropez

Kris Jenner took boating style to new heights while traveling in St. Tropez this week.

While posing on a yacht in a new Instagram post, the manager wore a sheer black dress from daughter Kim Kardashian’s Skims label. The punchy mesh piece, layered over a black slip base, featured a multicolored print of blooming tropical flowers. Completing Jenner’s summer-worthy outfit were oversized tinted sunglasses and large thin hoop earrings — an ideal complement to her dramatic hand-on-hip pose.

“Yep I’m wearing @skims,” Jenner pointedly captioned the photo, also tagging Kardashian.

Though the “All Things Kardashian” author opted to go barefoot, her dress was likely paired with a set of ventilated warm weather footwear, such as slides, flat thong or heeled sandals. The styles are top contenders for must-have summer shoes, due to their minimalist silhouettes and ease to slip on and off.

Jenner’s look is also on-trend with the current swimwear season, where thin mesh or knit dresses and separates worn over swimsuits — or by themselves — are on the rise. Most recently, a variety of silhouettes stormed the runways during Paraiso Miami Beach’s Swim Fashion Week. Poster Girl’s new collection featured sheer pants and cutout tops over laced and buckled bikinis, while Luli Fama, Sinesia Karol and Camilla opted for a bold approach with cover-up dresses in statement prints, retro patterns and glitzy metallic tones as well.

This isn’t Jenner’s only bold summer outfit as of late. Earlier this week, the star was spotted setting sail in St. Tropez in a printed wrap dress, complete with a woven hat.

Kris Jenner sails in Saint-Tropez, France on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Jenner opts for styles that are sharp and modern. The former flight attendant often boosts her red carpet looks with heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Tamara Mellon, Valentino and Tom Ford. Off-duty, her footwear continues to take a turn for the sleek from combat, platform and heeled boots by Pinko, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Her casual outfits regularly feature athletic sneakers from a range of brands, including Balenciaga, Hoka One One and Nike.

