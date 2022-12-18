Kris Jenner Mean Business in Blooming Floral Suit and Sharp Heels

Kris Jenner was sharply suited for a family night out this weekend.

While in Los Angeles with daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner on Saturday night, the “Kardashians” star stepped out in a classic black suit. The style emphasized her look’s timeless nature, including its staple sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers. However, giving the set a modern spin were 3D floral accents across its bodice and back, adding a whimsically dynamic finish to Jenner’s outfit.

Kris Jenner strolls with Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenner finished her ensemble with black leather gloves and shiny square-shaped post earrings, as well as a mini black leather Hermés Kelly handbag with silver hardware.

For footwear, Jenner slipped on a set of sharp high heels. Appearing to feature a boot silhouette, the Jenner Communications founder’s black leather set included triangular toes and uppers crafted from smooth leather, as well as closed counters. Thin heels totaling 3-4 inches in height finished the style, giving her a walkable height boost throughout the evening while remaining streamlined and sleek.

A closer look at Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Jenner opts for styles that are sharp and modern. The former flight attendant often boosts her red carpet looks with heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Tamara Mellon, Valentino and Tom Ford. Off-duty, her footwear continues to take a turn for the sleek from combat, platform and heeled boots by Pinko, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Her casual outfits regularly feature athletic sneakers from a range of brands, including Balenciaga, Hoka One One and Nike.

