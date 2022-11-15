Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party

Kris Jenner brought a fashionable take to PJ’s while in Los Angeles, celebrating Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel.

At Hilton’s home for the festive occasion, Jenner posed in a black silk top and pants by Balenciaga. Covered in the French brand’s “BB” logo, her ensemble gave the appearance of luxe pajamas.

The “Kardashians” star’s attire was finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, ring and stud earrings, as well as a silver version of Balenciaga’s hit Hourglass handbag — given a maximalist spin from a coating of gleaming crystals.

Kris Jenner attends Kathy Hilton’s launch party for her Sant and Abel holiday collection in Bel Air on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

Kathy Hilton poses with Kris Jenner at the launch party for her Sant and Abel holiday collection in Bel Air on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

When it came to footwear, Jenner appeared to complete her attire with a set of matching heels. Her black set, crafted from satin, featured sharp triangular pointed toes. Though the rest of the pair was not visible, her style likely featured thin stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, based on past styles she’s worn on and off the red carpet over the years.

Kris Jenner attends Kathy Hilton’s launch party for her Sant and Abel holiday collection in Bel Air on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren

When it comes to shoes, Jenner opts for styles that are sharp and modern. The former flight attendant often boosts her red carpet looks with heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Tamara Mellon, Valentino and Tom Ford. Off-duty, her footwear continues to take a turn for the sleek from combat, platform and heeled boots by Pinko, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Her casual outfits regularly feature athletic sneakers from a range of brands, including Balenciaga, Hoka One One and Nike.

PHOTOS: Discover the boldest celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery.