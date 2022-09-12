Kris Jenner Suits Up in Logomania Pajamas & Boots With Boyfriend Corey Gamble for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show

Kris Jenner took a relaxed approach to front row dressing for Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019.

Arriving in Brooklyn with boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughter Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday night, Jenner wore a full outfit from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. The multi-hyphenate’s ensemble featured a maroon and white silk set of pajamas, composed of a collared shirt and trousers. Each featured navy piping, as well as an overlapping print of Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Finishing Jenner’s outfit was a matching crossbody bag with oversized gold hardware, as well as silver hoop earrings, a cross necklace and string of pearls.

Kris Jenner attends Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

When it came to shoes, Jenner completed her look with a pair of white heeled boots. The “Kardashians” star’s set featured sharp pointed toes for a sleek spin, complete with heels likely totaling 2-3 inches in height. The pair complemented her outfit’s white print, creating a streamlined appearance that was both nonchalant and retro.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

“This is modern prep, for all. An inclusive celebration of pop culture and creativity, across all worlds from IRL to URL – this is Tommy Factory,” Hilfiger said in a statement on the show.

Alabama Luella Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 ready to wear runway front row at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn, New York on September 11, 2022. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” runway show celebrated the legacy and work of Andy Warhol, combining alternative grunge with Hilfiger’s own classic vintage prep influences; the collection also included an array of looks from the brand’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. The occasion prominently featured a star-studded audience, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kate Moss, Law Roach, Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, John Legend and more. The runway was equally starry, walked by Winnie Harlow, Aoki Lee Simmons, Lila Moss, Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin, as well as Warhol’s own confidantes and Factory members Bob Colacello, Jane Forth and Donna Jordan. During the finale, guests were treated to a performance by Travis Barker and Lady Bunny.

The show also tapped into the brand’s introduction to the meta verse, featuring an AR balloon installation, Roblox livestream and a special Tommy Factory NFT for guests. Hilfiger’s collection, as in past seasons, further optimized itself with a see-now-buy-now format, where numerous styles were available to purchase upon hitting the runway.

