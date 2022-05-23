Kourtney Kardashian’s Lingerie-Inspired Wedding Dress Included Veil Tribute to Travis Barker & Lace Pumps

Kourtney Kardashian took an extravagant approach to her wedding day when marrying Travis Barker. Held in Italy this weekend at Portofino villa L’Olivetta, the couple’s lavish wedding was sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana — with a Saturday ceremony to match.

For the big day, Kardashian donned a custom white Dolce and Gabbana minidress, which featured a bodice composed of a structured white satin corset and bustier. Merged with this was a sheer lace skirt, as well as sheer lace gloves and, of course, Kardashian’s oval-cut diamond engagement ring by Lorraine Schwartz. The ensemble was intended to exude romance, as it was also inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, according to Vogue.

However, the “Kardashians” star’s ensemble also featured a touching tribute to her husband. The star’s sweeping sheer white veil was covered in embroidered flowers inspired by Portofino’s lush gardens — as well as an image of the Virgin Mary, which Barker has a tattoo of at the top of his head. It also featured “Family loyalty respect” lettering, similarly to Barker’s tattoo.

“Happily ever after,” Kardashian captioned a series of images on Instagram of the couple saying “I do.”

Boosting Kardashian’s wedding outfit was another custom Dolce and Gabbana element — a set of white pumps. Similarly crafted from sheer floral-embroidered lace, the delicate style featured triangular pointed toes with slick stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style allowed Kardashian to exude her rebellious style through her bridal wear, while creating a sharp look that was monochromatic and utterly romantic.

Barker himself was also sharply dressed for the big day, wearing a black double-breasted suit — also custom Dolce and Gabbana — with a classic white shirt, black bow tie and golden cross necklace. Glossy black brogues completed his ensemble.

Following the big day, the couple celebrated with guests at a reception at Italian castle Castello Brown, where they matched in white leather jackets with “Mr. Barker” and “Mrs. Barker” lettering. For this occasion, Kardashian opted for another fully lace ensemble: a black minidress and sheer thigh-high stockings.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding has been one of the most lavish of the Kardashian clan’s. Held in Italy and sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana, the three-day-long affair included a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny and an afternoon boating trip. Ultimately, it culminated in a ceremony at Portofino villa L’Olivetta and a reception at castle Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor, with numerous guests that included the full Kardashian and Jenner families, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Prior to their wedding, Barker proposed to Kardashian on October 17, 2021 at the shoreline of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel; the duo also held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and were legally married in the United States in Santa Barbara in May.

Discover Kardashian’s best shoe styles over the years in the gallery.