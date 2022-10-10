Kourtney Kardashian Slips on Square-Toe Boots and T-Shirt Dress with Son Reign Disick and Travis Barker on Shopping Trip

Kourtney Kardashian brought her nonchalant street style on a shopping trip with her family in Los Angeles.

The Lemme founder left Calabasas Commons with husband Travis Barker and son Reign Disick — apparently leaving a jewelry store ahead of Landon Barker’s birthday — in a Balenciaga T-shirt dress. The piece featured a boxy fit with white paneling and short sleeves, complete with “Balenciaga” and “BB” lettering on its front. Finishing Kardashian’s ensemble were black sunglasses and a baseball cap featuring embroidered “Daddy” lettering, as well as a skull print-covered puffed tote bag.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Reign Disick leave Calabasas Commons in Calabasas on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Kardashian’s ensemble was finished with a versatile pair of black leather Havva boots by Fidan Novruzova. Her square-toe style featured slouchy uppers with thin soles, as well as vertical front seams. Short block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height completed the pair, which created a monochrome base for her ensemble.

A closer look at Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

However, this isn’t Kardashian’s only all-black moment while on an outing with Barker. In September, she donned a long cutout dress with black leather pointed-toe Gia Borghini x RHW boots and a Balenciaga top-handle bag while celebrating her husband’s Barker Wellness launch at Nobu Malibu. The occasion also followed the launch of her viral collection with Boohoo, which debuted at New York Fashion Week on the same day as its online release.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Mega Agency

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

