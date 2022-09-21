Kourtney Kardashian Revamps Date Night Style in Cutout Bodycon Maxi Dress & Heeled Boots with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian took a sharp approach to date night dressing while in Los Angeles with Travis Barker.

The “Kardashians” star left Nobu Malibu with Barker on Tuesday night, wearing a black bodycon dress. Her maxi-length style featured a turtleneck silhouette and long sleeves given a slick twist with a curved oval-shaped front bodice cutout. The garment was accessorized with small gleaming earrings and a black leather top-handle bag, giving Kardashian’s signature grunge style a minimalist makeover.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Mega Agency

Kardashian’s ensemble was finished with a versatile pair of black boots. Her pointed-toe style appeared to feature leather uppers with thin fluted heels, likely totaling at least 3 inches in height. The set brought a streamlined finish to her outfit, remaining monochrome while also providing a slick height boost.

A closer look at Kardashian’s boots. CREDIT: Mega Agency

Kardashian’s outing with Barker follows both of them launching new beauty endeavors — her, vitamin company Lemme; him, skincare line Barker Wellness. It also follows the launch of her viral collection with Boohoo, which debuted at New York Fashion Week on the day of its online release. The $6-$100 line was Boohoo’s first with Kardashian — a second is slated to launch next spring — inspired by her own edgy aesthetic and free-spirited attitude. Kardashian’s involvement has made headlines for its sustainability efforts in the fast fashion space, including two vintage-sourced styles, as well as composure from recycled textiles, sequins and polyester, traceable materials, and transparent information on garment creation.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Mega Agency

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe include edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

Discover Kardashian’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.