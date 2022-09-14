Kourtney Kardashian Makes A Romantic Statement in Leather & Lace with Travis Barker at Her Boohoo Fashion Show

Kourtney Kardashian took the romantic route while dressing for her Boohoo collaboration’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week — naturally, with a rock n’ roll edge to boot.

The “Kardashians” star arrived from the backstage at The High Line for the occasion, hand-in-hand with husband Travis Barker. Posing solo on the red carpet, Kardashian wore a black faux leather coat from her collection. The $90 style featured a sharp collar and double-breasted silhouette, which Kardashian knotted to cover up her $35 sheer lace catsuit — the same ensemble she wore in the collaboration’s campaign.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo

Completing her outfit with a romantic spin was a set of black lingerie. Thin sunglasses, a sparkling choker and earrings, as well as black leather gloves, completed her outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo

Kardashian’s ensemble was finished with a versatile pair of ankle boots. Her pointed-toe style featured black uppers with thin heels, likely totaling 4 inches in height. The set brought a streamlined finish to her outfit, remaining monochrome while also providing a slick height boost.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo

During Kardashian’s show, models walked the runway before the star and Barker, as well as an audience including Teresa, Gabriella and Melania Guidice, Madison Pettis and Jonathan Cheban. The collection was Boohoo’s first with Kardashian — a second is slated to launch next spring — inspired by her own edgy aesthetic and free-spirited attitude. The line has made headlines for its sustainability efforts in the fast fashion space, including two vintage-sourced styles, as well as composure from recycled textiles, sequins and polyester, traceable materials, and transparent information on garment creation.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo

Earlier this month, Boohoo announced that the “Kardashians” star was tapped to work with the brand on launching two upcoming sustainable capsule collections, which focus on approaching challenges regarding sustainability and helping others make eco-friendly shopping decisions. The first grunge-inspired 45-piece collection, as seen in the accompanying campaign starring Kardashian, includes dresses, coats and athleisure, along with boots, heeled sandals and wedges retailing from $6-$100.

The collection’s debut will be unveiled with several activations. One is an upcoming content series, featuring Kardashian speaking with specialists across fields like textiles, upcycling and worker welfare, including Stephanie Shepard, Tim Nelson, John Hickling, Christina Dean, Steven Bethell and Patrick Duffy. Following the first collection’s launch, a see-now-buy-now runway show will be held during New York Fashion Week. Spring 2023 will see a second collection launch, as well.

Aside from Kardashian, Boohoo has launched numerous campaigns and collections, including her stepson Landon Barker, Megan Fox, Tabria Majors, Taylor Hill and the City Girls.

Discover Kardashian’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.