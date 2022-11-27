Kourtney Kardashian is a Modern-Day Fairy Godmother in Stiletto Mules for Lemme’s New Sleep Gummy Campaign

Kourtney Kardashian lived out a fairytale fantasy in her newest campaign for her supplement brand, Lemme.

In a new clip shared to Instagram, the Lemme founder served as a fairy godmother to sister Khloe — a “princess” whose sleep troubles are saved by Kardashian bestowing her with Lemme’s new Lemme Sleep gummies. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a gray-purple lacy crop top with a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette. Finishing her fairytale outfit was a matching asymmetrical miniskirt — and, of course, a sparkling set of fairy wings.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian gave her fairy godmother attire a slick spin with a set of heeled mules. Her style appeared to include dark brown uppers, complete with thin soles and PVC-paneled slip-on straps. The set was finished with thin heels, likely totaling at least 4 inches in height for a sharp height boost.

However, this isn’t Kardashian’s only slick style moment this fall. Last week, she donned a plunging black sheer-paneled jumpsuit with husband Travis Barker while attending the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in West Hollywood. The occasion also followed the launch of her viral collection with Boohoo, which debuted at New York Fashion Week on the same day as its online release.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

