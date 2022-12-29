Kourtney Kardashian Poses in All-Leather & Lug-Sole Boots for Mirror Selfie in Her Closet

Kourtney Kardashian suited up to take on winter in edgy style this week.

In a new post shared to Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder posed in a mirror selfie taken in her walk-in closet on Wednesday evening. For the occasion, she wore a black leather shearling-collared jacket atop a matching set of leather trousers. A plain black turtleneck top completed her monochrome outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian takes a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Dec. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip on a pair of utilitarian lug-sole boots. Though her style was seen on the carpet behind her, the Poosh founder seemed to wear a pair of black calf-high boots with rounded toes and thick ridged platform soles. Though the rest of the style was not visible, it likely included a lace-up or zippered silhouette, similar to past styles Kardashian has worn over the years.

However, this isn’t Kardashian’s only slick style moment this season. In Lemme’s new sleep gummy campaign, the businesswoman wore a sparkling silver knit crop top and miniskirt with clear-heeled platform sandals while playing the role of a fairy godmother to “princess” Khloe Kardashian. The occasion also followed the launch of her viral collection with Boohoo, which debuted at New York Fashion Week on the same day as its online release.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

Discover Kardashian’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.