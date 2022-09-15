Kourtney Kardashian Talks Sustainability & Going Viral at Boohoo NYFW Show

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo collaboration has been one of the leading topics in the fashion industry this week, as the star’s line with the British fast fashion retailer has made headlines on every aspect from its connection to Kardashian’s personal style to its sustainability efforts. On Tuesday night, the duo launched a see-now-buy-now runway show during New York Fashion Week, emphasizing these aspects during the start of fashion’s busiest month.

Prior to the show, guests arrived in groups at the High Line. As the lights dimmed red, the front row eagerly awaited the start of the show — including restauranteur Jonathan Cheban, known as “Food God.” The longtime “Kardashians” star emphasized excitement for the show from its diverse attendees, a “real vibe” that he credited to Boohoo’s wide audience reach.

“Sometimes these shows that are not super, super-high fashion bring really cool people that are really colorful and really fun and really creative [together],” Cheban said. “I think that these shows have become a place where people really get dressed up — even more than just fashion people at really high, high-end shows, where they’re just all-black and nobody moves.”

Naturally, Kardashian’s pop culture reign this year — from her various Poosh launches to marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker — has played a part in the collaboration’s viral nature. Through the star’s initial promotion of the brand and discussion around its sustainability this month, the show became a pop culture moment before it even took place. Audience members like actress Madison Pettis also resonated with these sentiments.

“I think it’s the sustainability aspect,” Pettis said, speaking to the audience’s excitement around collection. “It’s such an issue in fast fashion, and I think we all need to do a better job of contributing and making the world a better place and trying to keep the earth safe for longer.”

Indeed, sustainability has been a leading topic for Kardashian’s collection, which aims to be more sustainable by incorporating vintage clothing, recycled and traceable materials and transparent information on garment creation. Boohoo co-founder Carol Kane encouraged related actions with FN after the show, discussing how fast fashion — while not a sustainable part of industry itself — can incorporate more eco-friendliness.

“It’s about being more sustainable, not 100% sustainable, because that will take a lot of time, and, really, the fashion industry is not a sustainable industry — but there are things you can do,” Kane advised. “There are things like wearing things more, not throwing things away, buying vintage, looking at the fiber content within a garment and how it’s produced.”

