Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Logomania Denim in Sharp Boots With Travis Barker for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show

Kourtney Kardashian made a denim statement while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019.

Arriving in Brooklyn with husband Travis Barker and mom Kris Jenner on Sunday night, Kardashian wore an ensemble from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. Her outfit prominently featured a collared denim jumpsuit with a zip-up silhouette, covered in a mixed checkerboard print of Quinn’s signature rounded flowers and Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Completing the star’s ensemble were dark sunglasses and a studded top-handle shoulder bag, given a burst of edgy sparkle from a set of Eera’s pavé diamond and white gold drop earrings: a $5,508 Tokyo charm and $5,805 Key.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Barker himself wore a complementary look from the same collaboration: a red, black and white printed puffer coat — worn sans shirt — with black pants, sunglasses and puffer boots.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian completed her look with a pair of black boots. The “Kardashians” star’s leather set featured sharp pointed toes for a slick edge, complete with short block heels. The style gave her outfit a versatile finish, tapping into Hilfiger’s grunge references used in the new runway collection.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 “Tommy Factory” runway show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

“This is modern prep, for all. An inclusive celebration of pop culture and creativity, across all worlds from IRL to URL – this is Tommy Factory,” Hilfiger said in a statement on the show.

A model walks the runway wearing Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022 at Skyline Drive-In on September 11, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” runway show celebrated the legacy and work of Andy Warhol, combining alternative grunge with Hilfiger’s own classic vintage prep influences; the collection also included an array of looks from the brand’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. The occasion prominently featured a star-studded audience, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kate Moss, Law Roach, Shawn Mendes, Jon Batiste, John Legend and more. The runway was equally starry, walked by Winnie Harlow, Aoki Lee Simmons, Lila Moss, Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin, as well as Warhol’s own confidantes and Factory members Bob Colacello, Jane Forth and Donna Jordan. During the finale, guests were treated to a performance by Travis Barker and Lady Bunny.

The show also tapped into the brand’s introduction to the meta verse, featuring an AR balloon installation, Roblox livestream and a special Tommy Factory NFT for guests. Hilfiger’s collection, as in past seasons, further optimized itself with a see-now-buy-now format, where numerous styles were available to purchase upon hitting the runway.

Discover Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 collection in the gallery.