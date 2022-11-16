Kimberly Guilfoyle Suits Up in Blazer Dress for Donald Trump’s Re-Election Announcement at Mar-a-Lago

Kimberly Guilfoyle was front-row for Donald Trump’s presidential announcement. The event happened yesterday night in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., as the former president announced his bid for re-election in 2024.

During the occasion, Guilfoyle wore a black blazer dress. Her style included pointed lapels and long sleeves, as well as a hem reaching at least to a knee-length. The hybrid piece was paired with large hoop earrings, as well as her diamond engagement ring from Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Laura Trump listen as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Guilfoyle’s shoes could not be seen. However, her attire was likely finished with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals that matched or complemented her outfit — two styles she has frequently worn over the years. In fact, just this week the former practicing attorney was also dressed in black — a silky flared-sleeve dress, paired with black heeled sandals accented with metallic silver ties — for Tiffany Trump’s wedding to businessman Michael Boulos.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.

Donald Trump has officially announced his run for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 race. The announcement came at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, attended by family members including Melania, Barron and Eric Trump. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump stated, according to CNN.

