Kimberly Guilfoyle Sees Red in Peplum Dress & Studded Valentino Pumps With Anna Paulina Luna

Kimberly Guilfoyle made a red, white and blue statement this week with a monochrome outfit.

The former advisor to Donald Trump took a photo recently with Anna Paulina Luna, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Bruesewitz and Brendon Leslie, posing in a red peplum dress with long sleeves. The ruffled knee-length number was accessorized with a red bracelet and hoop earrings, as seen on Luna’s Instagram page.

When it came to shoes, Guilfoyle continued the red theme in a pair of Valentino pumps. The former Fox News anchor’s Rockstud style featured pointed red leather toes, as well as thin nude upper straps punctuated with gold pyramid studs. Though the set’s heels weren’t visible, they likely totaled 3-4 inches in height.

Guilfoyle also slipped into wedges this week, wearing a PVC-strapped pair while grilling steaks in a Good Ranchers partnership on Instagram.

Guilfoyle often wears pointed-toe pumps while on the air for Fox News, though she’s also been spotted in peep-toe heels from brands including Valentino.

The legal analyst’s shoe wardrobe is also extensive enough to warrant its own closet in her home, which features numerous color-coded pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, as well as Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

