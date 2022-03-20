Kim Kardashian Takes a Risk in Latex Bra, Leggings and PVC Booties During Miami Trip With Khloe

Kim Kardashian debuted one of her most futuristic and risqué looks to-date in Miami, while attending a Skims event with sister Khloe Kardashian.

The “Kardashians” star stepped out for the evening in a sleek gray latex outfit. Her matching set look consisted of slim-fitting leggings, as well as a plunging bra — each featuring a faint sheer for a silver effect. The pair created a slick and sultry ensemble, which gained a futuristic twist when paired with one of Kardashian’s latest go-to accessories: oversized enlarged sunglasses.

Khloé’s look was equally sleek, featuring a slim-fitting blue minidress with a corset bodice, mesh panels and plunging neckline. The piece was paired with strappy silver sandals.

Kim Kardashian arrives to a Skims event with Khloe Kardashian in Miami on March 19, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the KKW Beauty founder went transparent in a coordinating gray pair of PVC booties. The ankle-high set featured a cloudy transparent texture within a pointed-toe silhouette, making Kardashian’s bare feet fully visible. The star’s footwear was finished with angular wedge heels, which totaled at least 4 inches in height to create a streamlined effect.

Wedge heels are re-entering shoe rotations this year within the current high heel renaissance. The style connects soles and chunky heels to create a triangular “wedge” silhouette. Seen in numerous footwear styles, the most popular iterations can be spotted in ankle boots and sandals — like new styles by Amina Muaddi, Blowfish Malibu and Marc Fisher. Aside from Kardashian, stars like Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway and Nicky Hilton have also worn towering wedges by Givenchy, Armani and Castaner in recent weeks.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, such as see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in coordinating hues from top brands including Balmain, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from sleek Balenciaga boot pants to Yeezy sneakers. She’s also been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others over the years.

