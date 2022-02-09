Kim Kardashian Covers ‘Vogue’ in 3D Bodice & Shares Views on Kanye West Divorce, Her Viral 2021 Met Gala Look and More

Kim Kardashian has added yet another title to her resume: Vogue cover girl. The mogul and beauty entrepreneur posed for Carlijn Jacobs’ lens for the new issue, which highlights her numerous life changes—including divorcing from Kanye West, entering her 40s and putting herself first. The cover marks Kardashians’ third in the last 8 years for the magazine’s American edition.

The SKKN founder’s cover shot sees her posing in a Loewe dress, hailing from the brand’s artistic Spring 2022 collection. Kardashian’s ensemble featured a long slim-fitting skirt in hues of blue, white and orange, with a prominent 3D bodice with a pink crewneck silhouette and large reflective silver accent.

Kim Kardashian poses in a Loewe dress on the March 2022 cover of “Vogue.” CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Vogue

Kardashian’s additional imagery, styled by Carlos Nazario, featured a variety of styles from upcoming spring collections. In one shot, she wears a white asymmetric cutout dress by Balmain—just spotted on Adut Akech in the brand’s Spring 2022 campaign this week—paired with matching strappy Giuseppe Zanotti wedge sandals. The pair gave her look an instantly architectural and streamlined appearance. Elsewhere, she also wears a full denim outfit from Balenciaga Couture, sleek gowns from Alaïa, Rick Owens and Valentino Couture, and bold jewelry from Schiaparelli Haute Couture and Ramona Albert—plus slick black wedges by Jimmy Choo.

Kim Kardashian poses in a Balmain dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels in the March 2022 issue of “Vogue.” CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Vogue

In conversation with writer Jen Wang, Kardashian also took time to share her thoughts on a range of topics—including post-divorce parenting with Kanye West.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” advises Kardashian. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Kim Kardashian poses with her kids in a Balenciaga Couture outfit in the March 2022 issue of “Vogue.” CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Vogue

Speaking of West, Kardashian is also marking a defining fashion era for herself without his presence. Though she does call the period “scary,” Kardashian also sees it as freeing.

“I always think, ‘What will be next?’ Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows?,” said Kardashian. “I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”

Kim Kardashian poses in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture earring in the March 2022 issue of “Vogue.” CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Vogue

Kim Kardashian poses in a Valentino Couture dress and Jimmy Choo heels in the March 2022 issue of “Vogue.” CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Vogue

Of course, Kardashian’s recent fashion couldn’t be discussed without her headline-making Balenciaga outfit. Designed by Demna Gvasalia, the ensemble paid tribute to the classic black T-shirt with a fully encased look that featured a bodysuit complete with a full face covering, gloves and heeled boots—plus a minidress with a flowing train.

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. CREDIT: MEGA “I fought against it. I was like, ‘I don’t know how I could wear the mask.’ Why would I want to cover my face?,” recalls Kardashian in the interview. “But Demna and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.'”

