Kim Kardashian Gets Sleek in London With Pete Davidson in Cropped Hoodie & High-Rise Boot Pants for Date Night

Kim Kardashian’s boot pants rarely take a day off — or night, for that matter, as evidenced by her latest attire for a London night out with Pete Davidson.

The “Selfish” author arrived at the River Cafe for a date night with Davidson, wearing a black cropped hoodie emblazoned with a white “Balenciaga” logo. The rest of her ensemble was minimalist, completed with a large black top-handle bag. Kardashian later left the restaurant wearing oversized rounded sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the River Cafe in London for a date on May 30, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Davidson provided a grungy counterpart to Kardashian’s sleek outfit. The “Saturday Night Live” alumni — who completed his last episode earlier this month — wore a gray T-shirt, silver necklace and black jeans, layered under a plaid shirt and black jacket. Low-top white canvas sneakers gave his look a casual finish.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian opted for one of the most unique current shoe trends, which has also become one of her latest style signatures—the boot pant. The “Temptation” actress wore a high-waisted set with stretchy legging-like uppers, finished with a sharp pointed toe. The pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, appearing to stem from a pump-like base. The shoes gave Kardashian’s look a streamlined and monochrome silhouette, while remaining edgy from its sleek appearance. The pair was similar to past styles she’s worn in colors like brown, blue and hot pink, hailing from Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian hits the red carpet with her Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

The boot pant is one of the most recent daring trends, due to its hybrid merge of fashion and footwear. Most styles feature pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels, merged with a single-tone, stretchy upper that creates a silhouette similar to leggings or trousers. The style has also been worn by Cardi B and Hailee Steinfeld, though Kardashian’s known for wearing them from her closeness with Balenciaga designer Demna. Legging, pant and even jean-like pairs have also launched from Saint Laurent, Richard Quinn and Dolce and Gabbana in recent months.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

