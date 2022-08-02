Kim Kardashian Goes Viral With Yellow Skin ‘Minions’ Makeup by Daughter North West on TikTok

Kim Kardashian’s latest beauty look certainly made a statement, thanks to daughter North West — and the new film “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

In a new video on the mother and daughter’s shared TikTok account, Kardashian poses for makeup artist West as her face is painted in bright hues reminiscent of the animated Minions characters in the hit children’s film. Her beauty transformation includes bright yellow skin and gleaming blue lipstick — as well as round, painted-on black glasses. The Balenciaga muse gamely played along, posing in a final shot wearing a gray top beneath a long denim coat with pointed lapels.

“MOMMY MINION,” the video was aptly captioned.

Though Kardashian’s footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely she went barefoot while at home. However, it’s also highly possible she slipped into a pair of sneakers or slides, as previously seen while off-duty. Slides have particularly grown as a top shoe to wear at home, due to their easy wear and advancements in comfort; Deckers X Lab, for example, recently launched its new “KO-Z” slides with soft layered foam insoles in its recovery shoe collection. Additional brands have also incorporated the style in their summer lineups, including Cougar Shoes, Cozi Slides, Allbirds and Oofos.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

