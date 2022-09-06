Kim Kardashian Covers ‘Interview’ Magazine with Bleached Eyebrows & Blond Hair in Daring Jockstraps With Boots

Kim Kardashian’s latest covergirl moment came with an Americana theme, as seen in the latest issue of “Interview” magazine.

Posing for the lens of Nadia Lee Cohen, Kardashian wore a selection of Bottega Veneta ensembles styled by Mel Ottenberg. The first — and most viral since its release — was the cover shot, where the Skims founder dons a blue denim jacket and jeans. Accompanying her outfit is a new bleached blonde hairstyle and eyebrows to match, as well as a nondescript white jockstrap from Ottenberg.

In another shot, the “Kardashians” star goes grunge in a glittering red Norma Kamali slip dress and thick leather Gucci choker, punctuated by silver spikes.

Aside from this, Kardashian’s outfits primarily focus on variations of classic blue jeans and white T-shirts. One image finds her in a vintage white Kamali T-shirt from Varsity L.A., paired with blue Balenciaga jeans. Another all-Bottega Veneta outfit features a white tank top, blue jeans and glossy pointed-toe brown boots.

Completing the editorial is one of her most risqué, aside from the cover image: a black leather Saint Laurent jacket, paired with Ottenberg’s American flag-printed red, white and blue thong.

Within the accompanying interview with Ottenberg, Kardashian also discusses a range of topics, including being blonde, covering her face at the 2021 Met Gala, her passion to get wrongly convicted individuals out of prison and what she’d do if she was not famous. The star also shares if she feels she has anything left to prove to people, particularly as a fixture in American pop culture.

“I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove,” Kardashian says. “Even if it’s just to myself. My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

Discover Kardashian’s riskiest looks over the years in the gallery.