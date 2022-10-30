Kim Kardashian Transforms into ‘X-Men’s Mystique in Heeled Latex Catsuit for Halloween

Kim Kardashian took shape-shifting to new levels while celebrating Halloween this year.

While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder shared a new video on Twitter showing decidedly villainous attire. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a skintight blue latex catsuit, mimicking Marvel’s “X-Men” villain Mystique’s blue skin. Adding to the piece’s cinematic nature were reptilian textured panels and gloved sleeves — coordinating with Mystique’s own hue — also seen in Kardashian’s matching face makeup. The star’s attire gained a sleek twist from supportive bustier paneling, and was complete with yellow contact lenses and a head of vibrant red slicked-back hair.

Kim Kardashian films a mirror selfie video on Instagram on Halloween. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to wear heels attached to her catsuit — tapping into this year’s hotly debated “pantaboot” shoe trend. The style, which features pointed-toe heels attached to the legs of a bodysuit, leggings or pants, was evident from Kardashian’s costume’s own slick base, finished with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels. The set gave her Mystique costume a fashion-forward height boost, while ensuring it remained fully streamlined.

This isn’t Kardashian’s only transformative moment this year. At the 2022 Met Gala in May, the “Kardashians” star made headlines for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s Bob Mackie-designed nude Jean Louis dress from 1962, which she famous stated she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into. The historic garment was apparently damaged from walking up the Met steps, which Mackie himself called “A big mistake” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities celebrating Halloween this year in the gallery.