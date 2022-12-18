Kim Kardashian Embraces Glam-Grunge in Leather Pants and Hidden Heels

Kim Kardashian brought grunge glamour to Los Angeles this week during a night out out with her family.

While out with sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner, the “Skkn by Kim” founder wore a charcoal-black crop top with a print from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 2000 Up in Smoke Tour. The piece was paired with a slick set of black leather pants, featuring front slits and crystal embellishments along its sides, leg and waistline — which Kardashian cinched with a wide belt. Finishing her look was a sparkling bejeweled choker and cross pendant necklace, as well as a small crystal-coated black top-handle handbag.

Kim Kardashian strolls with Kris Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip into a sharp set of leather boots for an edgy finish. Her style included black leather pointed toes, complete with thin stiletto heels — likely totaling 3-4 inches in height. Though the majority of Kardashian’s footwear could not be seen, it’s highly likely the set included a calf-length of higher silhouette to create a streamlined effect beneath her trousers.

A closer look at Kardashian’s heels. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

