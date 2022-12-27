Kim Kardashian Commands Attention in Sparkling Silver Dress & Crystal-Wrapped Heels at Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party

Kim Kardashian made a sparkling statement at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

As seen on Instagram, the Skims founder posed with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner in a sparkling Versace gown. Her silver number, designed by Donatella Versace, featured an asymmetric neckline with straps varying in thickness, complete with a thigh-high slit.

Silver sandals with thin soles and 3 to 4-inch heels completed Kim’s monochrome outfit. The Skkn by Kim founder’s ensemble included thin front straps, as well as winding ankle straps, embellished with equally eye-catching crystals. The set added a glamorous finish to her gleaming outfit, creating a true head-to-toe holiday statement.

Known for her love of neutrals and fitted silhouettes, Kim has made an indelible mark on the modern fashion industry. Famed for her red carpet fashion risks, pant boots and monochromatic looks, the businesswoman and socialite has helped influence women’s fashion trends for over a decade with the help of designer labels like Balmain and Givenchy. As an entrepreneur, Kardashian launched her own shapewear and loungewear brand Skims in 2019, bringing neutral style essentials to market. She also launched KKW Beauty in 2017 as a homage to her signature smoky and glowy makeup look.

The Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party was truly a family affair. Held annually, the 2022 event was attended by the full Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. The occasion took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s home and featured a performance by Sia — which North joined during a rendition of “Snowman,” as well.

