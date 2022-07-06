Kim Kardashian Returns to the Runway in Draped Gown and Stiletto Boots for Balenciaga Couture Show

Kim Kardashian and North West arrive at L'Avenue in Paris during Haute Couture Week on July 6, 2022.

Kim Kardashian made her runway return this morning — in Paris, no less. The mogul was seen on the catwalk for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection — notably creative director Demna’s second and the house’s 51st overall — alongside numerous stars, including Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman.

The “Kardashians” star was spotted strutting on the runway by WWD on Instagram, wearing a black dress with a long-sleeved, slim-fitting black bodice with a low-cut neckline. The piece, crafted from black neoprene and leather, also featured a low-slung draped skirt with an asymmetric train. Finishing Kardashian’s ensemble were thin parted front bangs, adding to the futuristic effect of Demna’s first part of the show.

The viral moment marked Kardashian’s official return as a runway model. Previously, the star walked for brands including Heatherette, Dash and 2BFree during New York, L.A. and Australia Fashion Weeks in the late 2000’s.

When it came to shoes, the SKKN founder naturally wore a pair of the Balenciaga silhouette she’s made her new style signature: boot pants. The “Temptation” actress wore a black set with stretchy legging-like uppers, finished with a sharp pointed toe. The pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, appearing to stem from a pump-like base. The shoes gave Kardashian’s look a streamlined and monochrome silhouette, while remaining edgy from its sleek appearance. The pair was similar to past styles she’s worn in colors like brown, blue and hot pink — also by Balenciaga.

Continuing this narrative, she wore a black velvet bodysuit with an attached pair after the show, while stepping out for lunch with North West at L’Avenue.

Kim Kardashian and North West arrive at L’Avenue in Paris during Haute Couture Week on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

