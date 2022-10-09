Kim Kardashian Slips Into Knit Turtleneck Gown and Hidden Heels at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life

Kim Kardashian brought a new take to formal dressing while celebrating the life of businessman JR Ridinger in Miami this weekend.

Arriving to the occasion on Saturday, Kardashian wore a sweeping black gown. Her sweeping style featured a knit texture with a turtleneck silhouette, giving it a sweater-like appearance. The piece’s fit created a sheer finish, which the Skims founder paired atop a black bra and briefs. Finishing the flowing piece was a floor-length hem and long sleeves that stretched over Kardashian’s hands. She completed her ensemble with Balenciaga accessories: angular black sunglasses, large crystal-covered “BB” logo post earrings, and a silver Hourglass top-handle bag that was covered in sparkling crystals.

Kim Kardashian attends JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: LDFL / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the “Kardashians” star’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s likely she wore a black pair of heeled pumps, boots or sandals to fit within the formal dress codes for the nature of the occasion. The styles are also fitting within her recent shoe rotation, as seen throughout the year when she’s attended formal events like the Met Gala or an array of fashion shows during Fashion Month.

JR Ridinger’s celebration of life was held in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. The occasion honored the life of Ridinger, who was the CEO and chairman of Shop.com and Market America — which made him a billionaire businessman over the years. The event was attended by numerous family and friends of the mogul, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and David and Isabela Grutman.

