Kim Kardashian Blooms in Florals, Cutouts and Stiletto Boots for Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Balenciaga has officially launched its Winter 2022 campaign, and returned to Instagram yet again in the process — with a little help from Kim Kardashian. The new campaign, shot by Daniel Roché, finds models in head-to-toe Balenciaga outfits layered atop unlikely destinations, including deserts, forests and snowy city streets.

In Kardashian’s first shot by Roché, she strolls across choppy ocean waves during a lightning storm while wearing heeled boots. Though the silhouette isn’t fully visible, they’re likely a stiletto-heeled set of Demna’s pointed-toe Knife boots that she’s made her go-to footwear in recent months. Finishing her outfit is a light blue bodycon gown with glove sleeves, back cutouts and a sharply draped train. The star is further accessorized with the French luxury brand’s black leather Hourglass handbag, as well as pale blue-rimmed angular sunglasses — after all, lightning strikes can be very bright.

However, this wasn’t Kardashian’s only Balenciaga moment for the label’s Winter 2022 campaign. In a second shot, framed to appear in a snow-covered forest, the Skims founder poses with hands on hips in a vibrant broad-shouldered dress. The number features a draped silhouette with a calf-length skirt and attached gloves in an allover acidic orange and yellow floral print — adding to its’ 1980’s-worthy appearance.

Completing Kardashian’s outfit is a set of matching pointed-toe boots, creating a head-to-toe statement that pops against the pale background. Her ensemble is finished with thin black sunglasses and a large black pony-hair flap handbag, punctuated by gold chain handles and a “B”-shaped clasp.

Both images follow the “Kardashians” star’s runway return in Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show, which took place in Paris this July. The viral event featured an array of other famous faces on the catwalk, including Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Christine Quinn.

Discover Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture collection in the gallery.

