Kim Kardashian Poses in Stilettos and Surrealist Hair to Talk Skincare, Her Met Gala Dress and More for ‘Allure’

Kim Kardashian took her signature minimalist style to new heights for the August 2022 issue of Allure.

While posing on the beauty title’s new cover, shot by Danielle Levitt, the Skkn founder wore a beige Skims bodysuit with blonde braided hair extensions. The shot brought a modern take on the “Rapunzel” fairytale, while remaining utterly modern. The same concept was seen throughout the accompanying editorial with long extension-supported hairstyles — including a shot of Kardashian wrapped in hair, inspired by surrealist photographer Hugh Kretschmer.

Kim Kardashian poses for the August 2022 issue of “Allure.” CREDIT: Photo by Danielle Levitt/Courtesy of Allure

In accompanying shots by Levitt, Kardashian also posed in an array of sharp beige and black ensembles, including a knit Alaia bodysuit and gloves and Schiaparelli Haute Couture bodice and skirt accented with golden brass ornaments. Adding a sleek accent to her looks was a gold Bulgari watch and bracelet, as well as metallic Paris Texas stiletto-heeled sandals and a slick pair of black pointed-toe boots from Jimmy Choo.

Kim Kardashian poses for the August 2022 issue of “Allure.” CREDIT: Photo by Danielle Levitt/Courtesy of Allure

Kim Kardashian poses for the August 2022 issue of “Allure.” CREDIT: Photo by Danielle Levitt/Courtesy of Allure

In one clever “behind the scenes” shot, Kardashian stood tall in a black Schiaparelli dress with massive gold brass hoops hanging off of its bodice, creating a cage-like appearance. Finishing her look was a pair of black pumps with gold toe accents, also by Schiaparelli. Completing the shot were Kardashian’s longtime beauty team, hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Set assistant Mark Smith also made the shot, appearing to hang one of Kardashian’s faux braids to create an editorial photo.

Chris Appleton, Mark Smith, Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic pose for the August 2022 issue of “Allure.” CREDIT: Photo by Danielle Levitt/Courtesy of Allure

In the full article, Kardashian sits down with Danielle Pergament to discuss a range of topics, including her image maintenance, beauty standards and imperfections — even the backlash to her 16-pound weight loss for the 2022 Met Gala, where she wore a Bob Mackie dress originally donned by Marilyn Monroe.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft,” says Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian poses for the August 2022 issue of “Allure.” CREDIT: Photo by Danielle Levitt/Courtesy of Allure

The star also discussed her role in pop culture as an “underdog,” as well as how she’s felt underestimated in the past.

“Being on a reality show and that’s not respected,” Kardashian tells Pergament. “Feeling like I need to work harder to show you guys that I’m not the person you think. I saw some stupid report today where it was like, ‘Kim’s rejected to come to the Jubilee by the Queen.’ I was in London with my boyfriend who’s filming a movie and we’re only here two days. But [the headline] is, ‘Kim: Rejected!’ I think that’s also why I love doing the reality show — the chance to show people who I really am.”

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

