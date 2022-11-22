Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week

While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black leather pointed toes, thin stiletto heels, and thigh-high uppers. However, the pair’s exaggerated baggy shafts gave them a ballooned appearance, taking Kardashian’s neutral attire to a truly avant-garde level.

This was Kardashian’s latest bold fashion moment this season, following her viral arrival at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month. For that occasion, she wore a knotted bubblegum pink gown with bow accents and a set of sharp fuchsia satin heels.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

