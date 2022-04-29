Kiernan Shipka Goes Goth in Viral 6-Inch Heels & Bustier for ‘Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kiernan Shipka has a quintessential Gen Z style, unafraid to get a little (or a lot) edgy with her chosen looks. And her fearless fashion sense was certainly on display on April 27 as the 22-year-old actress stepped out in New York City for an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” If you thought tassel skirts were best left in the flapper era, let Shipka prove you wrong.

Kieran Shipka arrives to NBC Studios for Seth Meyers in NYC. CREDIT: Justin Steffman / SplashNews.com

While at the “Late Night” studio, the 22-year-old star donned a striking all-black number that was equal parts edgy, sleek and sophisticated. The “Mad Men” actress wore an ultra-structured black bustier bodysuit beneath a fringed tasseled skirt. The strings danced around Shipka’s legs with each step, creating ample movement for the uniquely slick look. She was accessorized with minimalist gold earrings and cuff bracelets and a studded black Valentino bag, paired with wavy hair and a deep berry lip.

Kiernan Shipka appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kiernan Shipka appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For footwear, Shipka paired the look with Valentino’s black patent-leather Tan-Go heels with a delicate buckled ankle strap. The $1,150 style included thick platform soles, rounded toes and daring block heels totaling 6.1 inches in height. The style, which also comes in cream, nude, pink and orange colorways, has given a height boost to numerous stars in recent weeks — including Nicky Hilton, Ariana Grande, Caroline Vazzana and Emma Roberts.

Kiernan Shipka appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kiernan Shipka appears on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actress is currently promoting the Roku series “Swimming With Sharks,” which debuted on April 15. The series, inspired by the 1994 film of the same name, follows Shipka’s character, a meek-turned-ruthless Hollywood assistant, who is set on making it to the top via cutthroat tactics. Shipka took the opportunity to also discussed how she brought friend Timothee Chalamet on a date, which you can view below:

Discover Shipka’s top looks in Jimmy Choo shoes in the gallery.