Khloe Kardashian Goes Y2K in Dior Logo Top, Jeans and Hidden Heels with Martha Stewart

Khloe Kardashian brought a sleek take to Y2K style for an afternoon at mom Kris Jenner’s house, along with one Martha Stewart.

The media personality spent Wednesday afternoon with Jenner and Stewart, along with Ben Levine, Nicole Daisy Toye, Dorian Leigh and Kevin Sharkey. For the occasion, she wore light-wash wide-leg jeans. Adding an early 2000’s spin to her look, Kardashian slipped on a vintage blue tank top with yellow “J’Adore Dior” lettering—which hailed from designer John Galliano’s tenure at Dior. Stewart shared a sweet group photo on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Though Kardashian’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her pants’ wide legs, the tip of one of her shoes poked out—hinting at a white pointed-toe style. It’s likely her shoes featured a mule silhouette or stiletto-heeled pump, based on current footwear trends. Pairing baggy jeans with heeled shoes was a top trend in the early 2000’s—cementing Kardashian’s outfit as a true homage to the era. Pointed-toe heels are one of her signatures, like the Christian Louboutin pair she wore in New York City to sister Kim’s “Saturday Night Live” afterparty last fall.

Khloe Kardashian attends the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty with Scott Disick at Zero Bond in New York City. CREDIT: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

