Khloe Kardashian Slips into Stiletto-Heeled Catsuit for a Family Night Out

Khloe Kardashian was sharply outfitted for an evening with her family this week in Los Angeles.

While enjoying a night out with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner on Saturday night, the Good American founder stepped out in a slick black catsuit. Her monochrome attire featured long sleeves and legs, complete with a bodycon fit. Completing her attire was a set of matching dark sunglasses and silky gloves, as well as a sparkling bejeweled mini handbag and cross pendant necklace

Khloe Kardashian strolls with Kris Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For footwear, the “Kardashians” star ‘s streamlined attire was complete with a set of attached boots. Her style included pointed toes and closed counters, connected to the legs of her suit to a set of sharp heels for a true head-to-toe statement. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height gave her a soaring height boost, adding a slick finish to the piece.

A closer look at Kardashian’s heels. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

