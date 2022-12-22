Khloe Kardashian Styles Sleek Amina Muaddi Heels With Good American Denim for Net-A-Porter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Khloe Kardashian took on fashion challenges in sleek style for Net-A-Porter this week.

The Good American founder stepped out for the retailer’s “Fashion Challenge” video series on Instagram, pairing her own brand’s pieces together for an array of different occasions. Prior to picking out her looks, Kardashian wore a black bodysuit tucked into glossy matching leather trousers — complete with Amina Muaddi’s clear $1,245 Silver Begum pumps. She also slipped into Muaddi’s clear crystal-embellished $1,160 White Gilda pumps, paired with Good American’s olive denim take on its $155 Fit For Success denim jumpsuit for a birthday party-ready outfit.

In her second outfit, styled for going to the airport, Kardashian slipped into a matching $130 blue denim shirt and $160 bootcut jeans — also from Good American. Completing this outfit were Staud’s crystal mesh $395 Penny shoulder bag, as well as Muaddi’s pink PVC $780 Holli Glass slingback pumps.

Kardashian’s final outfit — intended for a “Kardashians” premiere — featured a stretchy black $160 Exec blazer minidress from Good American, paired with Jimmy Choo’s fringed leather $4,695 Bon Bon bucket bag. Similarly to her past outfits, this one also featured Muaddi heels. Taking a departure, however, was their silhouette: Muaddi’s viral $1,335 Yigit platform pumps, a towering black silk-satin style with Mary Jane straps and 6-inch stiletto heels.

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

