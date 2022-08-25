Khloe Kardashian Thinks Pink in Balenciaga Neon Boots and Catsuit for Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty Event

Khloe Kardashian packed a punch for Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Good American founder attended her sister Kylie Jenner’s event with Ulta Beauty, celebrating her Kylie Cosmetics partnership with the beauty retailer. For the occasion, she slipped into a bright pink Balenciaga catsuit, which featured a slim-fitting bodice, sleeves and legging-like bottoms. The ensemble was layered with a similarly bright pink blazer for a business-esque finish.

Khloe Kardashian attends Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Beauty event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Aug. 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Completing Kardashian’s outfit were large tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses and a pink Hermés ostrich clutch.

For footwear, the “Kardashians” star continued her neon pink journey in a pair of thigh-high boots, also by Balenciaga. The pointed-toe pair featured crinkled uppers with pointed toes, complete with stiletto heels for a sleek edge.

Related Dua Lipa is All Smiles in Balenciaga Track Sneakers Hiking Outfit Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini 'Dad' Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party Lori Harvey Walks On the Wilde Side In Animal Print Pants and Staple Nude Sandal Heels for the Kylie Cosmetics Party in Los Angeles

Kardashian’s outfit wasn’t the only monochrome pink ensemble of the evening; her mother, Kris Jenner, also wore a similarly bright outfit with metallic heels for the occasion, embracing the Barbiecore trend.

Kris and Kendall Jenner attend Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on August 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta Beauty threw a co-branded party in Los Angeles, celebrating the brand’s new launch at the beauty retailer. The occasion included numerous themed photo opps and product displays, coinciding with the launch of Kylie’s Lip Blush lip kits. The occasion also featured a guest list including the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their spouses; Kris and Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were all in attendance.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s best shoe moments over the years.

Discover Khloe Kardashian’s street style over the years in the gallery.