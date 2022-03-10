Kerry Washington Gets Slick in Sleeveless Jacket and Hidden Heels at ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala

Kerry Washington was edgy for Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. The actress was one of the event’s big names, along with stars like Kacey Musgraves and Amal Clooney.

The “Scandal” star hit the red carpet in a sharp black outfit by Peter Do, styled by 2021 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach. The look featured a pair of wide-leg pants, as well as a long jacket with wide lapels and no sleeves. Tied with a strappy closure, the jacket was worn sans top—making the ensemble even edgier. Washington’s look was complete with two silver Tiffany & Co. Bone cuff bracelets and drop earrings.

She also wore a Ukraine flag pin to show solidarity with the country during its current battle with Russia.

Kerry Washington attends the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

For footwear, Washington’s heels weren’t visible. However, it’s likely she wore a pair of strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps for an added height boost, similar to her past looks. The actress’ footwear likely featured a coordinating color as well, like many of her outfits styled by Roach.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star also took a moment to playfully pose with her fellow Time cover star and honoree Kacey Musgraves on the red carpet — complete with the duo’s respective magazines.

Kacey Musgraves and Kerry Washington pose at the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kerry Washington attends the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Time Women of the Year Gala spotlights female leaders in the fields of business, entertainment and more who are championing inclusivity and equitability. This year’s list of honorees included Amal Clooney, Kerry Washington, MJ Rodriguez, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Adena Friedman, Amanda Nguyen, Jennie Joseph, Sherrilyn Ifill, Tracy Chou and Zahra Joya.

