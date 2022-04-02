Kendall Jenner Models Platform Thong Sandals & Blocks Comments About Her Toes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner is taking a stand against shoe haters on social media.

The supermodel posed on Instagram in a multicolored tank dress by Loewe, featuring a smooth printed texture with colorful pops of orange, red, blue, pink and green. She paired the colorful piece — which featured a side slit for added breathability — with a structured brown shoulder bag for instant ’90s vibes, as well as a silver ring.

When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear was equally nostalgic. The FWRD creative director wore a pair of Dries Van Noten’s thong platform sandals, which included black leather uppers with puffed and knotted thong straps. Jenner’s specific $615 pair, complete with 3-inch heels and 2-inch platform soles, is nearly sold out; however, other colorways can still be found on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Though the style gave Jenner’s look a stylish height boost, the fashion muse clarified she would be “blocking all toe comments” in her post’s caption.

Needless to say, the statement gained a strong reaction from numerous celebrity followers — even her own family members. “I love them,” Kylie Jenner stated in the comments, along with feet-shaped emojis. “Hahahaha even from me???” teased Khloe Kardashian. Jenner’s post also earned similar humorous reactions from Hailey Bieber, Charlotte Lawrence, Justine Skye and ASAP Nast, among others.

Thong-strap sandals are one of the top summer trends that’s returning this season, bringing an easily wearable detail to flat, platform and stiletto-heeled soles. New styles have also emerged from a range of brands like Jonathan Simkhai, Abacaxi and Havaianas. Aside from Jenner, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have also slipped on Valentino, Proenza Schouler and Coperni thong sandals in recent weeks. Jenner’s no stranger to the style, having worn pairs by Simon Miller and Gianvito Rossi — plus the aforementioned Van Noten’s — on multiple occasions.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

