Kendall Jenner Straps Into Thong Sandals with Hot Pink Bikini Briefs and More For FWRD’s Summer 2022 Campaign

Kendall Jenner took summertime style to vibrant heights for FWRD’s Summer 2022 campaign. Released today, the imagery also features Jenner’s second edit as the retailer’s creative director, packed with punchy swimwear, sleek heels and more.
“For this shoot I wanted to merge the West Coast designer sensibility of FWRD with my own in one of my favorite locations, Malibu,” Jenner shared in a statement. “I love the juxtaposition of this naturally sun-soaked setting with such strong and fun pieces for the season.”
However, the model also straps on other sleek footwear — like a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Farley pumps. The $950 pair in Jenner’s edit includes clear PVC pointed toes and ankle-wrapped satin straps, case in a deep purply pink hue. The style is cemented with thin 3.7-inch heels, and paired with a pink velvet tube top and high-waisted leggings by Alaïa. Finishing her outfit is a second Jacquemus shoulder bag in a pistachio green tone, plus clear pink Attico sunglasses.
Throughout the luxury retailer’s campaign, Jenner slips into a range of colorful sandals, platform and buckled pumps from top brands that include Veneta, Saint Laurent and The Row. Her other ensembles also vary, encompassing swimwear, minidresses and daring separates from Alex Perry, LaQuan Smith, Mugler and Maximilian Davis. Completing all of “The Kardashians” star’s looks are an assortment of bright and textured handbags from Veneta and Isabel Marant. You can discover her full summer edit on FWRD.com.
