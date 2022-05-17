Kendall Jenner Straps Into Thong Sandals with Hot Pink Bikini Briefs and More For FWRD’s Summer 2022 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner took summertime style to vibrant heights for FWRD’s Summer 2022 campaign. Released today, the imagery also features Jenner’s second edit as the retailer’s creative director, packed with punchy swimwear, sleek heels and more.

“For this shoot I wanted to merge the West Coast designer sensibility of FWRD with my own in one of my favorite locations, Malibu,” Jenner shared in a statement. “I love the juxtaposition of this naturally sun-soaked setting with such strong and fun pieces for the season.”

In a key shot styled by Carlos Nazario, the model lounges by an infinity pool in hot pink bikini briefs from The Attico and an orange Versace top cinched with gold safety pins. Adding to the look’s color-blocked statement is an asymmetric yellow Jacquemus “La Vague” shoulder bag and Attico’s orange sunglasses. Completing her electric ensemble is a set of strappy thong heels by Bottega Veneta. The brand’s blue $890 Stretch sandals include thin ankle, toe and V-shaped thong straps atop square-toed soles, finished with a set of 3.5-inch stiletto heels. Kendall Jenner models in FWRD’s Summer 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Valentin Herfray/Courtesy of FWRD This isn’t Jenner’s only sharp pair of summer sandals in the campaign, either. In another shot, the muse poses in a set of $425 wedges from Gia Borghini, featuring white leather uppers with padded thong straps and angular 2.75-inch heels. Giving her ensemble a monochrome finish is a white Balenciaga crop top and thong — plus a reptilian version of the brand’s hit “Hourglass” handbag and cream Dries Van Noten sunglasses. Kendall Jenner models in FWRD’s Summer 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Valentin Herfray/Courtesy of FWRD

However, the model also straps on other sleek footwear — like a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Farley pumps. The $950 pair in Jenner’s edit includes clear PVC pointed toes and ankle-wrapped satin straps, case in a deep purply pink hue. The style is cemented with thin 3.7-inch heels, and paired with a pink velvet tube top and high-waisted leggings by Alaïa. Finishing her outfit is a second Jacquemus shoulder bag in a pistachio green tone, plus clear pink Attico sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner models in FWRD’s Summer 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Valentin Herfray/Courtesy of FWRD

Throughout the luxury retailer’s campaign, Jenner slips into a range of colorful sandals, platform and buckled pumps from top brands that include Veneta, Saint Laurent and The Row. Her other ensembles also vary, encompassing swimwear, minidresses and daring separates from Alex Perry, LaQuan Smith, Mugler and Maximilian Davis. Completing all of “The Kardashians” star’s looks are an assortment of bright and textured handbags from Veneta and Isabel Marant. You can discover her full summer edit on FWRD.com.

