Kendall Jenner Re-Enters Her ‘The Row’ Era in Strapped Ballet Flats & Cozy Winter Sweater

Kendall Jenner re-entered her “The Row” this week, courtesy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The model stepped out in a chic ensemble in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a pair of wide-legged black trousers — an Olsen staple — paired with a gray knit turtleneck sweater. The minimalist ensemble, complete with its cozy-chic winter knitwear moment, appeared to reference the Olsens themselves. Completing her outfit was a black leather tote bag by the sisters’ luxury brand The Row, as well as a set of rectangular black Dmy by Dmy sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner is seen in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear also hailed from The Row: a set of $790 ballet flats. Her leather style included black calfskin uppers with rounded toes, giving an elegant Mary Jane-like appearance from thin elastic straps. The style added a nonchalant finish to Jenner’s ensemble, while also affirming her status as a new top figure wearing the Olsens’ designs.

Previously, she also made waves for wearing an all-black outfit, as well as a white button-down and khaki pants, from The Row in the spring of 2021 — similar to Row outfits worn during the same time period by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jonah Hill and Zoë Kravitz.

A closer look at Jenner’s flats. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Row’s ballet flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Row

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

