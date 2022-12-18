Kendall Jenner Straps Into Slingback Pumps with Romantic Lace in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner brought a romantic take to going-out style when out in Los Angeles with her family this week.

The model stepped out with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian on Saturday night, wearing a flowing black satin dress. Her midi-length style included rounded short sleeves, as well as a plunging neckline in a bodice crafted from swirling black lace. The sleek piece was layered atop sheer black tights for a winter-worthy spin, paired with a glossy matching patent leather shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner strolls with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenner’s dark ensemble, matching the rest of her family’s all-black attire, was punctuated by classic diamond stud earrings and a necklace for a sparkling finish.

When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear of choice was a pair of glossy black pumps. Her style included thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, complete with sharply pointed toes. The style was finished with thin slingback straps, embellished with crystals for added glamour — and creating a head-to-toe style statement within Jenner’s monochrome attire.

A closer look at Jenner’s pumps. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

