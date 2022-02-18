Kendall Jenner Brings Fall into Spring with Orange Leggings and Athletic Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner brought autumn hues into spring when leaving her Pilates class this week.

The supermodel stepped out in a burnt orange tank top and matching leggings. The set featured a slim-fitting silhouettes, and was layered under a brown sweatshirt Jenner draped over her shoulders. Her look was finished with a cream tote bag, skinny sunglasses and black stretchy headband—plus a light red face mask.

When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear was equally sporty. The FWRD creative director wore a pair of chunky Nike sneakers with beige and white uppers, complete with a lace-up silhouette and bright orange Nike “Swoosh” symbols. Thick white rubber soles completed her look.

Athletic sneakers like Jenner’s are ideal for casual looks or workout ensembles. Pairs often feature thick rubber outsoles with textured soles for added traction, plus lightweight uppers for easy wear and comfort. In addition to the model, stars like Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have also worn sporty sneakers by Puma, Balenciaga and Under Armour in recent weeks.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

