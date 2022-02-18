×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Brings Fall into Spring with Orange Leggings and Athletic Nike Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
KJenner
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 23 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner brought autumn hues into spring when leaving her Pilates class this week.

The supermodel stepped out in a burnt orange tank top and matching leggings. The set featured a slim-fitting silhouettes, and was layered under a brown sweatshirt Jenner draped over her shoulders. Her look was finished with a cream tote bag, skinny sunglasses and black stretchy headband—plus a light red face mask.

Kendall Jenner, Nike, sneakers, leggings, tank top, athleisure, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers, beige sneakers
Kendall Jenner leaves her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
Kendall Jenner, Nike, sneakers, leggings, tank top, athleisure, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers, beige sneakers
Kendall Jenner leaves her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear was equally sporty. The FWRD creative director wore a pair of chunky Nike sneakers with beige and white uppers, complete with a lace-up silhouette and bright orange Nike “Swoosh” symbols. Thick white rubber soles completed her look.

Related

Chloe Kim Styles Her Olympic Gold Medal With Fiery Red Nike Jersey & Sneakers for 'Jimmy Kimmel'

John Geiger Turns Nike Lawsuit Into an NFT

Images of Oski's Nike SB Dunk High 'Great White Shark' Collab Have Surfaced

Kendall Jenner, Nike, sneakers, leggings, tank top, athleisure, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers, beige sneakers
Kendall Jenner leaves her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA
Kendall Jenner, Nike, sneakers, leggings, tank top, athleisure, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers, beige sneakers
A closer look at Jenner’s sneakers.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Athletic sneakers like Jenner’s are ideal for casual looks or workout ensembles. Pairs often feature thick rubber outsoles with textured soles for added traction, plus lightweight uppers for easy wear and comfort. In addition to the model, stars like Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have also worn sporty sneakers by Puma, Balenciaga and Under Armour in recent weeks.

Kendall Jenner, Nike, sneakers, leggings, tank top, athleisure, athletic sneakers, chunky sneakers, beige sneakers
Kendall Jenner leaves her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Click through the gallery to see Jenner’s style evolution over the years.

Get sporty like Jenner in chunky sneakers.

Mizuno, sneakers, athletic sneakers, gray sneakers, knit sneakers, running sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Sky Waveknit sneakers, $95 (was $160).

On, sneakers, athletic sneakers, gray sneakers, leather sneakers, mixed media sneakers, running sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: On Cloudterry sneakers, $150.

New Balance, sneakers, athletic sneakers, gray sneakers, blue sneakers, multicolored sneakers, chunky sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: New Balance Unisex 57/40 sneakers, $110.

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad