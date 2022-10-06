×
Kendall Jenner Poses in Chic Denim & Square-Toed Boots for Own.’s Fall 2022 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Kendall Jenner is bringing numerous denim styles into the fall season, as seen in Own.’s new campaign.

Posing for the brand’s latest imagery, the “Kardashians” star wears a range of ensembles. All feature jeans — whether in skinny, low-waisted, high-rise, high-waisted, wide-leg, flared and straight-legged. All are in a range of black and blue hues, showcasing the versatility of classic denim colors within a wide variety of silhouettes. Jenner’s imagery cements this idea from her ensembles, created with versatile pieces including a range of white and black bralettes, cropped tank tops, a biker jacket and classic button-up shirts — crafted from both denim and cotton.

Kendall Jenner, Own., campaign, jeans, blue jeans, black jeans, denim, boots, square toed boots, leather boots, suede boots
Kendall Jenner stars in Own.’s Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Own.
Though most of Jenner’s campaign imagery features her barefoot, she can also be seen in two pairs of chic square-toed boots. The first, paired with blue low-rise flared jeans, a white bralette and dark blue shirt, featured brown suede uppers with black soles. Though their heels are hidden, the pair likely features thin heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. A similar silhouette, cast in black leather with thin rectangular heels, is paired with black low-rise flared jeans with split hems, as well as a black bralette.

Additional pieces in Own.’s new line, aside from jeans, feature numerous washes and colors of denim across mini and biker-style skirts, midi and biker dresses, a boilersuit and various shirts. The $33-$189 collection — which, in addition to Jenner, is modeled by Meghan Roche, Bola Edun, Caitlin Lamb, Olivia Vinten, Mykeesha Nelson and Jessie Li — is now available on Next’s website.

