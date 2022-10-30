Kendall Jenner Serves ‘Toy Story’ Style as Jessie in Denim Shorts and Chaps for Halloween

Kendall Jenner brought Disney animation to life for Halloween this year..

The model shared snapshots on Instagram Stories on Saturday night while dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl character from Disney’s “Toy Story” animated films. For the occasion, Jenner revamped Jessie’s signature cowgirl attire into a more daring ensemble, formed from micro-length shorts cinched with a brown belt. A white and yellow crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves, as well as cow-printed chaps, completed her Wild West-themed attire. Finishing Jenner’s ensemble was Jessie’s signature red hat, complete with a wide brim and white outer stitching.

Kendall Jenner films a mirror selfie video on Instagram on Halloween. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kendall Jenner

When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear was not visible in her photos. However, in the spirit of the holiday, it’s likely she donned a set of cowboy boots or heeled boots – similarly to Jessie’s own Western style.

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

